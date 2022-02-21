Socorro ISD to name finalist in superintendent search

EL PASO, Texas --The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees is set to name a finalist to fill in their superintendent vacancy on Monday.

The Board of Trustees is set to meet at 5:30pm. The position has been empty since May of 2021 when Dr. Jose Espinoza resigned.

The district is paying Dr. Espinoza $629,308 as part of a separation agreement. The payout reflected in the agreement is the equivalent of one year's salary and benefits under Espinoza's contract.

