Free vaccines for Borderland pets as part of National Pet Vaccination Month

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Animal Services is working with its community partners to offer free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets on Sunday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The drive-thru pet wellness clinic is sponsored by Petco Love Foundation and is located at 301 George Perry Blvd.

The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to the first 1,000 pets.

Dogs will get a parvo/distemper vaccine, and cats will get their feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination. No other vaccines will be available. Pets must be at least six weeks old to receive their vaccines. Both cats and dogs will get a microchip.

Pets must remain in the vehicle, dogs on a leash and cats inside a secure carrier while at the drive-thru clinic.

The clinic is part of a series of vaccination events Animal Services plans to offer during National Pet Vaccination Month. To view upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.