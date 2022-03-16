Bill to designate El Paso Healing Garden a national memorial passes House
Washington, D.C. -- A bill sponsored by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to make the El Paso Community Healing Garden a national memorial has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.
H.R. 4380 was approved with bipartisan support.
“My bill will designate the El Paso Healing Garden at Ascarate Park in El Paso, Texas as a National Memorial and help ensure our country honors the 23 innocent lives we lost in the attack on El Paso on August 3rd, 2019," said Congresswoman Escobar.
The Healing Garden is located at 6900 Delta Drive in Ascarate Park.
