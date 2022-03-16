Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Published 5:58 PM

Bill to designate El Paso Healing Garden a national memorial passes House

El Paso County's community healing garden at Ascarate Park.
KVIA
El Paso County's community healing garden at Ascarate Park.

Washington, D.C. -- A bill sponsored by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to make the El Paso Community Healing Garden a national memorial has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.

H.R. 4380 was approved with bipartisan support.

“My bill will designate the El Paso Healing Garden at Ascarate Park in El Paso, Texas as a National Memorial and help ensure our country honors the 23 innocent lives we lost in the attack on El Paso on August 3rd, 2019," said Congresswoman Escobar.

The Healing Garden is located at 6900 Delta Drive in Ascarate Park.

El Paso
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content