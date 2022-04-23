Borderland shelter gives dogs walks on weekends

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico- The dogs of the Animal Rescue League are getting their legs a stretch.

Thats because they have teamed up with the city of Sunland Park, New Mexico in order to take their dogs on leashes and out for walks.

Saturday and Sunday at 9AM Sunland Park Human Resource Coordinator, Monica Riehl meets with volunteers who walk the dogs from the shelter and down the levee of the Rio Grande.

The Animal Rescue League shelters some of the Sunland Park animals when they get over crowded and so Riehl wanted to give back to the League and the dogs.

“One of the things I’ve learned is that when I give of myself to others whether it's human beings or dogs I feel better, I enjoy my life more. And so I encourage people to come out more, contact us, we are happy to have them. Come find a community that really appreciates you,” Riehl said.

Volunteer dog walkers Vanessa Berard and David Fontenez enjoy being the activity saying,

“It gives them joy in the day to have someone to play with and the younger kids that aren't walking the dogs. At least they can be petting them and enjoy the time. Like we enjoy the time as well,” and “Walk some dogs, get our legs moving. Get these dogs out the cage a bit and get them walking and give them a good time.”