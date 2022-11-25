New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month.

Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions.

“El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated people which aligns well with Avantive and our company values,” said Site Director Gesuina Setzu, “We’re able to offer the community competitive wages and benefits, a fun and collaborative work environment, and a purpose-driven culture that focuses on giving back. I have no doubt we will be an employer of choice here like our other locations.”

