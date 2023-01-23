Socorro Independent School District hosting a job fair

EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro Independent School District will be hosting a teacher job fair today.

SISD is seeking qualified instructors to teach for the 2022-2023 school year.

Teacher candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university and valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements.

Candidates must take three copies of their resume and prepare to interview with school principals.

The teacher job fair will take place at the District Service Center at 12440 Rojas Drive.

Times for the job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

