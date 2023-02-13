Skip to Content
El Paso
20-year deported Vietnam Veteran to get access to earned benefits after years of waiting

José Francisco Lopez holding dog tags of all the deported veterans who have died in Juárez
All Relations United
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 20-year deported Vietnam Combat Veteran will be crossing the Cordova Bridge to El Paso Monday to access his earned benefits at the Veterans Affairs (VA) in El Paso after years of waiting for treatment.

José Francisco Lopez is the Director of the Deported Veteran's Support House-Juárez Bunker. His knees are bad due to jumping out of helicopters while carrying 50-pound packs during his service in Vietnam, but regardless, he'll be making the walk.

Francisco will be accompanied by All Relations United, a nonprofit that says they serve veterans who are left behind.

