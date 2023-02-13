Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the first things a newborn baby girl did in her life; help her parents get engaged at the Hospitals of Providence - and just in time for Valentine's Day.

Shortly after Viridiana Navarro and Octavio Lizarde welcomed their daughter Amayrani into the world on Saturday, Lizarde dressed his new daughter into a onesie that read "Mommy Will You Marry Daddy," and handed her to her mom.

Navarro immediately said yes when Amayrani helped her dad pop the question.