Ruck march kicks off 507th commemoration events on Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the 5th Battalion, 52nd air defense artillery regiment joined dignitaries on Fort Bliss this morning to mark 20 years since members of the 507th Maintenance Company were ambushed and taken hostage by Iraqi forces in Nasiriyah.

The moving ceremony started at 6 a.m. Thursday, with the lighting of candles for each of the 9 members of the 507th who were killed in the ambush.

It was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony, then a quick safety talk before members of the 552 headed out on a 5.07-mile ruck march.

The morning's events will be followed by a dedication of a building honoring Sgt. Donald Walters, who was held as a Prisoner of War until his death in captivity.