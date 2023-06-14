Smugglers cloning FedEx vans to bring migrants into El Paso, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol officials say human smugglers are cloning FedEx vans to bring migrants into El Paso.

U.S. Border Patrol

Officials sent photos of these cloned vans. On Friday, ABC-7 was there as agents and Texas DPS troopers took several migrants into custody after they were found inside what looked like a FedEx van in west El Paso.

U.S. Border Patrol

Agents received information about smugglers cloning the vehicles. They stopped the van on Friday and found 26 migrants, all from Mexico and Guatemala, inside. Officials say agents arrested four smugglers, two from the U.S. and two from Mexico, and charged them with human smuggling.

U.S. Border Patrol

Officials ask that anyone with information on suspicious activity report it to U.S. Border Patrol at 1-800-635-2509.