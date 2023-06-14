Skip to Content
Smugglers cloning FedEx vans to bring migrants into El Paso, officials say

U.S. Border Patrol
Published 3:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol officials say human smugglers are cloning FedEx vans to bring migrants into El Paso.

Officials sent photos of these cloned vans. On Friday, ABC-7 was there as agents and Texas DPS troopers took several migrants into custody after they were found inside what looked like a FedEx van in west El Paso.

Agents received information about smugglers cloning the vehicles. They stopped the van on Friday and found 26 migrants, all from Mexico and Guatemala, inside. Officials say agents arrested four smugglers, two from the U.S. and two from Mexico, and charged them with human smuggling.

Officials ask that anyone with information on suspicious activity report it to U.S. Border Patrol at 1-800-635-2509.

