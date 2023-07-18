TXDOT says it will replace misspelled sign on El Paso highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 viewer recently tried to submit a complaint to the Texas Department of Transportation about a misspelled sign on an El Paso highway.

The sign says "Seargent Major Blvd," indicating Exit 26 to Sergeant Major Boulevard, north of the airport, near Ft. Bliss.

A TXDOT spokesperson tells ABC-7 that the sign will soon be fixed.

Courtesy: Jan Hope

"The construction project is still open and active, so [the] sign will be replaced," the spokesperson told ABC-7. "No timeline yet."

The spokesperson adds that TXDOT will provide an update once the sign is fixed.