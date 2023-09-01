Hearing scheduled to determine trial date for state’s Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hearing is scheduled for September 11 in the state's case against the Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius.

Judge Medrano issued an order Friday. During the hearing, the prosecution and defense teams will discuss a potential trial date.

ABC-7 has been invited to attend the hearing. We will bring you complete team coverage from inside the courtroom.

Crusius plead guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year. He has plead not guilty to the state charges. If found guilty during the state's trial, he could face either life in prison or the death penalty.