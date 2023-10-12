City preparing to sell buildings in the historic Duranguito neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Earlier this week, El Paso City Council voted and approved the sale of 18 properties in the Duranguito neighborhood.

The buildings are located within the former footprint of the proposed Downtown arena.

Back in January, City Council voted to no longer build the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center in the Duranguito neighborhood, but rather propose a new location.

El Paso voters approved the construction of the arena in 2012.

The Duranguito neighborhood had been the subject of controversy and years-long lawsuits over the city building an area in the historic district.

The City of El Paso had spent $13.2 million to purchase the properties.

The buildings will be reappraised in the coming days before they're sold.

"Updated appraisals are needed to determine the properties' fair market value for todays' real estate market," said city spokesperson, Laura Cruz-Acosta.

A part of Chihuahua Street has been closed for years. The city said it is preparing to reopen a portion of that street that was closed because of the project.

Starting October 24, city staff will begin installing a new fence to allow for the re-opening of the street. The installation could take up to two weeks.

The structures will still be fenced off as a safety and public health precaution.

Crews have already started re-striping parking lanes, re-installing parking meters and re-energizing the streetlights.