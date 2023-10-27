Own a Hyundai or Kia? You may be at risk of car theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- News outlets have widely reported on the increased risk of car theft for owners of Hyundais and Kias the last few months. Now El Paso officials say they are seeing the trend gain traction in the city.

2015-2019 models of Hyundais and Kias are roughly twice as likely to be stolen than any other car. Experts say this is due to "easily bypassed ignition switches and lack of engine immobilizers."

In El Paso, officials said there have been over 300 thefts connected to these issues, and at least 150 more attempted thefts that caused significant damage to the vehicle, so far this year.

Local auto body shops have confirmed seeing in increase in vehicle theft recoveries for Hyundais and Kias.

To help combat more potential theft, the El Paso Police Department Auto Theft Task Force, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and Hyundai Motor America are working together to provide Steering Wheel Locks (clubs) to Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners. Below are the locations where owners of these vehicles can pick up clubs.

El Paso Police Department locations

Auto Theft Task Force Office at 9600 Dyer St. From 8:00AM-4:00PM Monday-Friday

Central Regional Police Command at Police Department Store Front at 341 Leon St. From 8:00AM-4:00PM Monday-Friday

Mission Valley Regional Police Command at 9011 Betel From 8:00AM-4:00PM Monday-Friday

Northeast Police Regional Command at 9600 Dyer St. From 8:00AM-4:00PM

Pebble Hills Regional Police Command at 10780 Pebble Hills Blvd. From 8:00AM-4:00PM Monday-Friday

Westside Regional Police Command at 4801 Osborne Dr. From 8:00AM-4:00PM Monday-Friday

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office locations