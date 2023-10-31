Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Fire celebrates grand re-opening of Station No. 19

By
today at 5:51 PM
Published 5:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso ceremonially reopened Fire Station No. 19 Tuesday.

Located at 2405 McRae Boulevard, the station received renovations as part of the voter-approved 2019 public safety bond.

The 6,400+ square-foot renovation features a new gym, locker rooms, kitchen, sleeping quarters, restrooms, roof and flooring, expanded staff parking, plumbing, and HVAC systems.

“The renovations and improvements will allow the Fire Department to continue providing exceptional service and keep El Paso safe," Fire Chief Jonathan Killings said.

The project cost an estimated $2.8 million. Voters agreed to the plan in 2019.

Emma Hoggard

