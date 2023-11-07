El Pasoans share public comments about Sister City relationship with Hadera, Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 23 people showed up for public comment at the El Paso City Council meeting Tuesday to discuss the City's Sister City agreement with Hadera, Israel.

Mayor Oscar Leeser signed the decision to enter into a sister city agreement with Hadera in May 2015.

On Tuesday, passionate people from both sides spoke out about the established relationship. One side called to end the sister city relationship amid the Israel-Hamas war. The other side said the relationship during this time is more important than ever.

The decision was originally made to strengthen connections with the global community and to build international connections.

El Paso Inc. quoted Mayor Oscar Lesser that day saying “This partnership provides us both with the opportunity to learn from each other’s shared challenges and victories."

Hadera is home to the world’s second-largest desalination plant and power plants that supply more than half of Israel’s energy.

Along with Hadera, Israel El Paso is also in a Sister City Agreement with: