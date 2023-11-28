UTEP ranked best value college in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A recent study has recognized The University of Texas El Paso as the best value among Texas colleges and universities. It ranked 27 for best value nationally.

A team of data scientists at Research.com weighed several factors in the study, including academic excellence and rigor, affordability, a wide range of degree options, and return on investment.

“I appreciate UTEP being recognized for its great value and excellent results,” said President Heather Wilson. “UTEP is one of the best investments students can make for their future.”

UTEP's ranking follows a year of milestones for the university. Freshman enrollments have broken previous university records for the past two years, and the Wall Street Journal ranked UTEP as the best university in Texas for upward social mobility.