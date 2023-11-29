Hotel Paso Del Norte prepares to unveil life-sized gingerbread house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The pastry team at Hotel Paso De Norte are putting the finishing touches on a life-sized gingerbread house.

To bring the giant, culinary confection to life the pastry team used:

300 home made giant gingerbread cookies each measuring 12’ x 8”

360 lbs. of icing

5 lbs. of candy canes

30 lbs. of candy peppermints

25 lbs. of powdered sugar

4 candy windows

15 lbs. of Skittles

10 lbs. of Rice Krispies

5 lbs. of Hershey’s

5 lbs. of M&M’s

5 lbs. of Reese’s

The gingerbread house will be on display in the hotel lobby and open to the public to visit.

The life-sized treat will be on display during Hotel Paso Del Norte’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony.

The lighting holiday celebration will be on December 2nd from 4:30- 6:30 and will feature Santa Claus, local school choirs, s'mores and of course cookies.

