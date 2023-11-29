Skip to Content
El Paso

Hotel Paso Del Norte prepares to unveil life-sized gingerbread house

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The pastry team at Hotel Paso De Norte are putting the finishing touches on a life-sized gingerbread house.

To bring the giant, culinary confection to life the pastry team used:

  • 300 home made giant gingerbread cookies each measuring 12’ x 8”
  • 360 lbs. of icing 
  • 5 lbs. of candy canes
  • 30 lbs. of candy peppermints
  • 25 lbs. of powdered sugar
  • 4 candy windows
  • 15 lbs. of Skittles
  • 10 lbs. of Rice Krispies 
  • 5 lbs. of Hershey’s 
  • 5 lbs. of M&M’s
  • 5 lbs. of Reese’s

The gingerbread house will be on display in the hotel lobby and open to the public to visit. 

The life-sized treat will be on display during Hotel Paso Del Norte’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony.

The lighting holiday celebration will be on December 2nd from 4:30- 6:30 and will feature Santa Claus, local school choirs, s'mores and of course cookies.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

