Department of Public Health hosting World Diabetes Health Event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Department of Public Health invites the community to their World Diabetes Health event on Thursday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sylvia A. Carreon Community center on 709 Lomita Drive.

The event will offer educational outreach, presentations, and referrals to a variety of resources serving those with diabetes and prediabetes.

The program's primary target audience is prediabetics and hopes to educate individuals to make small changes that can reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

The organizations says that 1 in 10 adults have diabetes, with over 90% of those cases being type 2. Close to half of people without diabetes have not yet been diagnosed. Health officials strongly encourage the public to recognize symptoms such as excessive thirst, fatigue, weight loss, and blurred vision.