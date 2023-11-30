FirstLight Federal Credit Union awards $40,000 in scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- FirstLight Federal Credit Union has awarded $5,000 to eight El Paso college students attending Western Technical College.

FirstLight Federal Credit Union's annual scholarship program is aimed at supporting and empowering college students in their pursuit of higher education.

These scholarships are designed to alleviate the financial burden associated with tuition and related expenses, enabling students to focus on their academic endeavors and future success.

"We believe in investing in the future leaders of our community, and education is a cornerstone of that investment," said Brad Kuykendall, CEO. "We are appreciative of the FirstLight Federal Credit Union Scholarship Program and truly feel that this partnership will reflect our commitment to empowering students to achieve their academic goals and contribute positively to society."

“Our goal is to provide education and resources to local students to enable them to reach their educational goals and achieve their dreams”, added Margie Salazar, President & CEO of FirstLight Federal Credit Union.