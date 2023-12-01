Paso Del Norte Hotel to host holiday activities free and open to all

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can enjoy some holiday cheer at the Paso Del Norte Hotel in Downtown El Paso this weekend, including visits with Santa Claus, a tree lighting, live music and more.

The event is free and open to the public, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A more detailed schedule is below:

4:30 p.m. - Enjoy cookie decorating, s’mores, and a Mexican hot chocolate stand while waiting for Santa and his elves and the spectacular lighting of our giant tree. Guests can also enjoy the life-size gingerbread house in the lobby of the hotel.

5:00 p.m. - Local school children will get the crowd in the holiday spirit with festive holiday carols.

5:25 p.m. - Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s bringing some of his elves! Santa will lead the tree lighting ceremony and will be available for child and family photos afterwards.

5:40 p.m. - Admire the beautiful Christmas tree and holiday decor while you enjoy the fabulous festivities and treats the hotel has to offer!

Organizers are also encouraging those attending to bring a new unwrapped toy to support the El Paso County Sheriff's Department Toy Drive.

The Paso Del Norte Hotel is located at 10 Henry Trost Ct.

