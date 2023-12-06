El Paso elementary school celebrates holiday wellness and gives back to the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Cactus Trails Elementary School community celebrated holiday wellness while giving back to those in need today at The Great Blanket & Toy Run.

Cactus Trails students and their families participated in the schools regular wellness event where students, parents and family members exercise together and were encouraged to bring a new toy or blanket to contribute to The Great Blanket and Toy Run and help give back to the community this holiday season.

‌"The toys will go to some of our families here that are having a little bit of a rough holiday," said Erica Armijo, P.E. teacher at Cactus Trails Elementary. "The blankets will go to the Senior Citizens Center."

The toys are donated to the school's angel tree, where families in need can sign up to get gifts for children.

"Our community and our kids, they have big hearts and they love to give," said Armijo. "And every time we have some event coming up, they're the first to help out."

In addition to the toy and blanket collection, families get to exercise together and stay active.

"So they're having a good time, being healthy, being active and supporting everyone around them," said Armijo.