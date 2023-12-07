Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Border Patrol agent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol Agent Freddie Vasquez had a lifelong dream of being in law enforcement. On June 18, 2018, Vasquez became a K9 Handler, a goal he set upon when joining the Border Patrol in 2002.

Agent Vasquez passed away on May 8, 2021 from COVID-19, which he contracted while working in the line of duty.

As part of its 2023 Season of Hope, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid in full Vasquez's mortgage.

“Receiving support from Tunnel to Towers has been such a blessing! I truly don’t have the words to express how grateful I am," said Agent Vasquez' wife, Inez. "You have lifted a huge burden off my shoulders. Not having to make that monthly house payment has allowed me to do more activities with the kids to make memories with them.”

Tunnel to Towers has ensured that Inez and their children can continue living in the ‘forever home’ they purchased together.

“You have just given me peace of mind to know that our home is now fully paid. Thank you so much for what you do for families like ours, I truly, can’t thank you enough,” said Inez.

The Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope is the Foundation’s annual commitment to do good and honor the sacrifices of America’s heroes.

This year, the Foundation will deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to America’s heroes nationwide between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, emphasized the Foundation's commitment to honoring Agent Vasquez's dedication to keeping the country safe during the pandemic.