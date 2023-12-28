Charlie Clark dealerships donate thousands of meals to El Paso food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso and Charlie Clark INFINITI are helping feed hungry El Pasoans this holiday season. Dealership heads gathered Thursday to donate thousands of meals to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.

During the month of November, the dealership ran a campaign to donate 35 meals for each test drive and 100 meals for each car sold.

"For this cause, we really liked partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger because we know of the reach they have as well as the resources available to them, which will then allow them help many families in need,” General Manager Josue Zepeda said.

The food bank expressed its gratitude to Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso and Charlie Clark INFINITI for the donation, saying that it would not be able to provide services without the community's generosity and support.