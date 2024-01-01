Watch: Javelina visits ABC-7 studios

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 photojournalist Jaelin Lewis captured video of a javelina visiting the desert area near the ABC-7 studios in West El Paso.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.