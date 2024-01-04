GECU donates $50,000 to University Medical Center El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The GECU Foundation donated $50,000 to the University Medical Center Foundation Thursday.
The hospital hosted a check presentation event Thursday morning. Staff from both organizations gathered to celebrate the donation.
UMC will use the funds to support ongoing cancer services. Money will go towards patients and families struggling with cancer, providing them with funds for travel, housing, and incidental costs of treatment.