El Paso Museum of Art to hold live mural painting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art will hold a live painting of a mural inside the Patricia and Jonathan Rogers Grand Lobby by local artist Marianna Olague.

While watching Olague, visitors are encouraged to ask her questions on her artistic process.

Olague aims to capture the colorful culture and history of the city through a snapshot of the South El Paso Ruben Salazar Apartments.

“The mural from Marianna Olague is an inviting window into the vibrant South El Paso community that exists outside these walls," El Paso Museum of Art Director Edward Hayes Jr said.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 3. Support for the project is provided by the Mellon Foundation.

The El Paso Museum of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and beginning January 21, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.