Army soldier honored after 33 year career serving country

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A retirement ceremony was held to commemorate the career of proud service member. After serving the Army for a majority of his life, one officer says he couldn't have done it without support.

People gathered from all over the nation to celebrate with Colonel Robert V. Urquhart and his family.

"Lots of emotion...a little bit of anxiety as you head into the unknown, says Urquhart. "But very proud of what I've been able to accomplish not only as a soldier, as a leader, but as a husband, and a father throughout my entire career."

He served as the Deputy Commander of Joint Task Force North for two years.

Urquhart says, "Serving our nations honorable forces is an honorable and noble endeavor... it's something that those that put on the uniform don't take very lightly as they raise their right hand to support and depend the Constitution of the United States."

The "Passing of Old Glory", a flag ceremony symbolizing the passing of duty, was conducted during the retirement ceremony.

He was grateful for everything but especially for his family.

"They have sacrificed an awful lot for me to go off and do what I've been trained to do and what the nation has told me to do," says Urquhart. "I'm very thankful for them standing by my side."