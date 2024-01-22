Over 1.5 million fentanyl pills seized by the DEA El Paso Field Division in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the DEA El Paso Field Division, which covers both West Texas and New Mexico, 1.5 million fentanyl pills and nearly 165 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized last year.

DEA officials said fentanyl pills are more potent, and today's fentanyl is deadlier than ever before.

Additionally, laboratory results show 7 out of 10 pills that were tested contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl in 2023.

In 2022, 6 out of 10 pills contained a deadly dose of fentanyl. Meanwhile in 2021, 4 out of 10 pills tested contained a deadly dose.

According to the DEA, cartels purchase chemicals in China, but it is mass produced in Mexico. It is later distributed across the United States.

In 2023, over 77 million fentanyl pills were seized and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl power. According to the DEA, that is the most seized by the agency in a single year.