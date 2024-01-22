Skip to Content
El Paso

Over 1.5 million fentanyl pills seized by the DEA El Paso Field Division in 2023

Fentanyl laced pills
KVIA
Fentanyl laced pills
By
Updated
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the DEA El Paso Field Division, which covers both West Texas and New Mexico, 1.5 million fentanyl pills and nearly 165 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized last year.

DEA officials said fentanyl pills are more potent, and today's fentanyl is deadlier than ever before.

Additionally, laboratory results show 7 out of 10 pills that were tested contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl in 2023.

In 2022, 6 out of 10 pills contained a deadly dose of fentanyl. Meanwhile in 2021, 4 out of 10 pills tested contained a deadly dose.

According to the DEA, cartels purchase chemicals in China, but it is mass produced in Mexico. It is later distributed across the United States.

In 2023, over 77 million fentanyl pills were seized and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl power. According to the DEA, that is the most seized by the agency in a single year.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content