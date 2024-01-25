EPISD nearly done with all projects from $668 million bond

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After being approved in 2016, the $668 million bond project is nearly complete across the El Paso Independent School District.

The El Paso Independent School District's Board of Trustees is hearing an update on the project during the board meeting on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Many of these projects are extensions of buildings and improvements to students and staff experience on campus, according EPISD Board of Trustee President Israel Irrobali.

There has also been investments in school security and technology inside the classroom.

Trustee President Irrobali told ABC-7 that the projects completion is somewhere in the "high 90s" in regards to percentage. The final project currently being worked on is at Coronado High School, in West El Paso.

One of the major projects completed under this project was the construction of a new performing arts center at Andress High School.

The bond project is set to be completed by 2025.