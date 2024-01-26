Skip to Content
El Paso

East El Paso residents raise concerns about the lack of stop signs in their neighborhood

Missing stop sign in East El Paso neighborhood
KVIA
Missing stop sign in East El Paso neighborhood
By
today at 11:34 AM
Published 11:49 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- East El Paso resident are concerned about the lack of stop signs in their neighborhood.

Jose Castillo noticed two months ago that some stop signs in the area had gone missing. Castillo said he worries constantly about being involved in a car crash since its a high traffic area.

The neighborhood is very close to Americas High School and Castillo said he is concerned for students who walk to school throughout the week.

Another resident also said he has noticed some stop signs missing in major intersections. He said one solution could be adding some speed bumps to slow down the fast high traffic peak hours.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content