East El Paso residents raise concerns about the lack of stop signs in their neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- East El Paso resident are concerned about the lack of stop signs in their neighborhood.

Jose Castillo noticed two months ago that some stop signs in the area had gone missing. Castillo said he worries constantly about being involved in a car crash since its a high traffic area.

The neighborhood is very close to Americas High School and Castillo said he is concerned for students who walk to school throughout the week.

Another resident also said he has noticed some stop signs missing in major intersections. He said one solution could be adding some speed bumps to slow down the fast high traffic peak hours.