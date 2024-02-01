El Paso treasure hunt could lead you to $1,000 prize or free smoothies for a year from Tropical Smoothie Cafe

El Paso, TEXAS -- A month-long treasure hunt is promising to give you an opportunity to learn about El Paso's history and culture before you have the chance to win a $1,000 prize.

"We're thrilled to introduce the first annual FloWar Treasure Hunt to the wonderful community of El Paso," said Kaleb Warnock, FloWar CEO. "Our main goal is to offer an exciting and unique experience that encourages exploration, fosters community connections, and showcases the beauty and diversity of our city."

The inaugural FloWar Treasure Hunt runs from Feb. 1 to March 1.

The company said it will take participants on a journey through the heart of the city, unveiling hidden treasures and secret gems along the way.

To participate, look out for a Tropical Smoothie Cafe billboard along Campbell Street. It will have the first clue to start the treasure hunt.

FloWar said it lead participants to various landmarks, historical sites, and cultural hotspots across El Paso.

The company said in a news release that it is more than just a quest for riches. FloWaw said it's a celebration of El Paso's vibrant spirit.

FloWar said the first winner will win a $1,000 cash prize. The next 10 winners will get free smoothies for a year from Tropical Smoothie Cafe.