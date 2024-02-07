El Paso awarded $4.5 million grant for water infrastructure project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso was awarded a $4.5 million grant from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant Program.

The money will go towards investing in aquifer storage and recharge that supports McGregor Range, a critical military training area.

“The funding will further enhance our nation’s security mission and support our military and civilian communities’ resiliency. The grant also further strengthens our partnership between El Paso and Fort Bliss,” said Interim City Manager Cary Westin. “The successes of both Fort Bliss and El Paso are intertwined and so it should come as no surprise that we will work to support the McGregor Range Water Booster Station Replacement Project to provide reliable delivery of water in support of Fort Bliss’ mission and in alignment with the National Defense Strategy.”

The original McGregor Range Booster Station was built in 1958 to enable water to be provided to McGregor Range. The McGregor Range Booster Station Replacement project is estimated to cost $9 million. Half of that amount will be supported by the DEAAG program and the remaining cost will be funded by El Paso Water.