Fake cameras found in Eastwood High School bathroom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Administrators reported finding fake cameras inside of a bathroom at Eastwood High School this month.

Video provided by FitFamElPaso shows the incident.

The video shows what appears to be a surveillance camera above a urinal in the boy's bathroom.

Although the camera was determined to be fake, the district does have policies in the Student code of conduct that mention bullying.

Polices state students are not allowed to place another student in reasonable fear of harm. They're also not allowed to do something that intimidates or threatens.

We asked the district what repercussions someone might face when involved with pranks of this nature. They said because of Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act they could not disclose the details of the case.

Ysleta Independent School District administrators issued the following statement.