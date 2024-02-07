Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman named finalist for Phoenix position

PHOENIX, Arizona (KVIA) -- Higley Unified School District announced current Socorro ISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman as one of two finalists for the position of superintendent.

Carman and another finalist, Dr. Mathew Neal, were selected following their participation in a public forum February 6, 2024. Carman and Neal introduced themselves to the Phoenix public and answered questions about themselves, according to HUSD.

The Governing Board is expected to announce a final decision on who will be taking the superintendent job soon.

Socorro ISD hired Carman as its superintendent in February 2022. He tried to get a job in Glendale in November 2023.