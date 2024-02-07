Skip to Content
El Paso

Transnational criminal organization soldier pleads guilty to kidnapping death in El Paso

File
NewsNation Now / YouTube
File
By
New
Published 2:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 21-year-old Armando Leonardo Moreno (aka Cholo) pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in a federal court in El Paso this week.

Court documents state that Moreno and others conspired to kidnap a person from an El Paso stash house in September of 2021. They drove him to another house and beat him, officials say. Officers found the victim dead in Las Cruces. He had suffered multiple gunshot and stab wounds. Moreno faces up to life in prison.

Moreno had several codefendants in this case. Michelle Karen Avila was sentenced to 120 months, Ruben Pimentel to 188 months, and Alberto Rodriguez and Ricardo Matthew Gutierrez are awaiting sentencing.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content