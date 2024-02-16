El Paso Animal Services warns some dogs may need to be euthanized

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services is warning that it may need to euthanize some dogs. As the shelter struggles with capacity issues, officials say certain dogs are at risk of euthanasia "due to medical, behavior or capacity reasons."

Find a list of the at-risk pets here. Animal services says the list is usually update hourly. Despite their status, these dogs are still actively up for adoption, fostering, and rescue.

"While some of the pets on this list will not be immediately euthanized, some may have a deadline for euthanasia due to medical or behavior factors," Animal Services wrote in an announcement on its website. "During times when the shelter’s capacity is at critical levels, some of the pets on the list will be euthanized if the shelter’s capacity is not sharply reduced."