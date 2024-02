EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.

Officials say Cindy Aimee Reyes was last seen walking away from her home on February 19, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Officials say that if you see Reyes, you should call El Paso Sheriff's Dispatch at (915)-832-4408.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any other information about Reyes. ABC-7 is working to learn more.