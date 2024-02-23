Coronado High School’s agriculture program may be shutting down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students of the Future Farmers of America program at Coronado High School say they have not gone to the farm where they get hands-on experience in two months.

The Future Farmers of America program, or FFA, teaches students about planting, animal science, and agriculture mechanics.

Parents say the El Paso Independent School District has not given them any answers as to why the students have not gone to the farm, and they're asking for clarification.

A meeting was held Wednesday evening at the high school about the future of the program.

Dr. Reyna, principal of Coronado High School, says the program is not closing, but the intention for the future of it is to revamp it for more accessibility to students.

The meeting did not mention any plans going forward.