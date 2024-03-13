The largest Borderplex Veteran and Family Caregiver Expo kicks off today!

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and El Paso Veterans Affairs, kicks off the largest Borderplex Veteran and Family Caregiver Expo today. The 3 day event will take place at the El Paso Convention Center, offering all the necessary resources for veterans and their families.

The event will include special presentations from different speakers, including the Veterans Experience Office and Executive Director of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, both traveling from Washington D.C.

Paul Albright, Chief Military Officer for the City of El Paso emphasizes some of the resources that will be available, “They can put in claims they can get they can get health care benefits immediately, as soon as they as soon as they walk in the door.”

On Thursday, March 14th the Elizabeth Dole Foundation will launch their “I Am a Caregiver” campaign, aiming to identify and honor local military caregivers who support veterans in their daily lives.

According to the City of El Paso press release, The expo agenda will include the following topics:

March 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special presentations from the VA

Veteran Homelessness and Special Population

Veteran Women’s Health and Veteran Q+A

Healthcare and Community Partnerships

Gold Star + Survivor Outreach Services

March 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caregiver Presentation by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Caregiver Q+A and Veteran Financial Assistance

Veteran Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Programs

Estate Planning and End of Life Care/Burial Services

March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Presentations by the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Veterans Network and Wounded Warrior Project

Veterans Service Organizations

El Paso Government Veterans Board

2020 Needs Assessment

Albright encourages everyone to attend, “We had our brothers and sisters in arms. We had our leadership that took care of us. And now that you're out on your own, you don't have to be by yourselves. Come to the expo. Come talk to us. Find what you can do to get the help that you need and live that quality of life you deserve because you sacrificed for us. You deserve it.”

The event is free and open to the entire community.

For more information on year round Veteran resources visit the City’s Veterans site.