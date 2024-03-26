El Paso County Sportspark will soon be getting upgraded

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved additional funding for the El Paso Sportspark in East El Paso. Commissioners approved $110,999.83 for the improvements.

The money will be used to install new irrigated turf areas, 17,500 sq. ft. of Bermuda grass, 28,000 sq. ft. of weed barrier fabric, rock screening, and 1,150 linear ft. of brown landscape edging.

Over the years El Paso County has made a lot of changes to the Sportspark. According to Commissioner IIiana Holguin they have installed new shade structures and gotten a new food vendors in recent years. the goal is to enhance the experience for the community.

Holguin says the contractors have already been chosen and that is the is normally the process that takes the longest. Commissioner Holguin says the community should starts seeing the renovations over the next few months.