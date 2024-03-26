Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso County Sportspark will soon be getting upgraded

By
New
March 25, 2024 6:40 PM
Published 9:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved additional funding for the El Paso Sportspark in East El Paso. Commissioners approved $110,999.83 for the improvements.

The money will be used to install new irrigated turf areas, 17,500 sq. ft. of Bermuda grass, 28,000 sq. ft. of weed barrier fabric, rock screening, and 1,150 linear ft. of brown landscape edging.

Over the years El Paso County has made a lot of changes to the Sportspark. According to Commissioner IIiana Holguin they have installed new shade structures and gotten a new food vendors in recent years. the goal is to enhance the experience for the community.

Holguin says the contractors have already been chosen and that is the is normally the process that takes the longest. Commissioner Holguin says the community should starts seeing the renovations over the next few months.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Tyaun Marshburn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content