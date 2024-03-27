El Paso Airport bridge gets a new look in 2025
El PASO, Texas-- (KVIA) The El Paso international airport received $850,000 as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar wrote a letter to Honorable Kay Granger and Honorable Rosa DeLauro in March of 2023, urging them to approve funding for intersection of Terminal Drive North and Airway Blvd.
Congresswoman Escobar originally requested $3,000,000 stating
"The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds because it provides safety for airport
users, commercial traffic, and commuters, as well as ensure readiness for a major military
installation."
Assistant Director of Aviation Development, Shane Brooks says the reconstruction of the bridge will improve safety for the community. Funding was just approved earlier this month and they are in hopes of starting the project next year.