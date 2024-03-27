El Paso Airport bridge gets a new look in 2025

Assistant Director of Aviation Development, Shane Brooks says the reconstruction of the bridge will improve safety for the community. Funding was just approved earlier this month and they are in hopes of starting the project next year.

"The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds because it provides safety for airport users, commercial traffic, and commuters, as well as ensure readiness for a major military installation."

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar wrote a letter to Honorable Kay Granger and Honorable Rosa DeLauro in March of 2023, urging them to approve funding for intersection of Terminal Drive North and Airway Blvd.

El PASO, Texas-- (KVIA) The El Paso international airport received $850,000 as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

