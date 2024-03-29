Skip to Content
Veterans honored at the Welcome home Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- March 29th is recognized as National Vietnam Veterans day and a ceremony was held to honor those who fought in the war.

The war lasted from 1955 until 1975. During that time, 58,000 people died.

"This was the only group to fight a war that wasn't welcomed home," Vietnam veteran Jim Paul said.

Paul explains that when soldiers returned home, they were greeted by protestors.

The ceremony today honored those who fought for their country. Native American soldiers put on cultural performances and flowers were given to the families of veterans who recently passed.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition act became a law in 2017 and now every year we honor them.

