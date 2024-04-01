Skip to Content
El Paso

Sign against local restaurant pops up following restaurant’s sign against Canutillo ISD bond

Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dueling signs have been installed in favor and against the proposed Canutillo ISD bond.

Speedy's Mexican Food had a sign outside that asked voters to not support the bond.

Another sign across the street was installed, asking people to not support the restaurant. The sign said it was paid by Mando.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Canutillo ISD for comment. The district told ABC-7 they did not put the sign up.

Tony Gutierrez

