El Paso woman at center of crime ring convicted on capital murder charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Alexus Chantel Dominguez was convicted of capital murder in the death of Arnulfo Apodaca Gonzalez in 2019.

Gonzalez's decomposing body was found wrapped in a rug and bound with duct tape at the top of Transmountain in September 2019. The Medical Examiner said he suffered an assault before he was disposed of on Transmountain.

In December 2020, a man escaped from kidnappers. When he contacted police, he explained that his alleged kidnappers threatened to assault him then dispose of him on Transmountain. The investigators noticed similarities between the victim's story and the Gonzalez's death.

Investigators soon tracked down some suspects, including Dominguez. Court documents state they told investigators they had given Gonzalez $200 to buy guns, but that Gonzalez never returned the money or brought them guns.

The group, including Dominguez, allegedly tracked down Gonzalez and confronted him. They beat up Gonzalez until he was unresponsive, then took him to the top of Transmountain and threw his body into a ravine, according to investigators.

Dominguez was found guilty of capital murder. ABC-7 is working to learn the status of the trials against her co-defendants. Police say they are all members of a street gang.