Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso City Council to vote on purchase of Bonham Elementary for new Police Regional Command Center

KVIA
By
Published 2:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is being asked to approve the purchase of a former EPISD school for the building of a new Police Regional Command Center.

The project was approved by voters in 2019 as part of the Public Safety Bond and will cost an estimated $24.6 million.

A city spokesperson confirms to ABC-7 that the city is looking to buy Bonham Elementary School, located at 7024 Cielo Vista Drive.

If approved, the city will move forward with its plan to construct an approximately 27,000-square-foot facility with new work and community rooms for police, a new public lobby, administrative offices, and secure parking.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content