El Paso City Council to vote on purchase of Bonham Elementary for new Police Regional Command Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is being asked to approve the purchase of a former EPISD school for the building of a new Police Regional Command Center.

The project was approved by voters in 2019 as part of the Public Safety Bond and will cost an estimated $24.6 million.

A city spokesperson confirms to ABC-7 that the city is looking to buy Bonham Elementary School, located at 7024 Cielo Vista Drive.

If approved, the city will move forward with its plan to construct an approximately 27,000-square-foot facility with new work and community rooms for police, a new public lobby, administrative offices, and secure parking.