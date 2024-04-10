Finding ways to handle traffic backup along Pellicano Drive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Areas of Pellicano Drive remain congested due to a pause in the construction project that has been in the works for several years.

The project's design was approved back in 2020, and had an original end date set for July 21, 2022, according to CRRMA's website. However, the company hired to build the expansion missed the deadline, and filed for bankruptcy in March of 2023.

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso County Fire Chief Kris Menedez about how the Fire Department and Emergency crews deal with the backup.

The fire chief told ABC-7 that the toughest times for driving are the peak rush hours of the morning and the evening, when residents are heading to or from work.

However, the chief stated that EMS and fire crews are able to take alternate routes, or find pathways along dirt roads to make it around the congestion, in order to provide quick service to those in need.