East El Paso business closes temporarily after crash damages business

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- An East El Paso business has been forced to close for a week following a crash in the business' parking lot.

Terry Ortiz, owner of Cradles & Crayons Kids Cafe, told ABC-7 she found out about the incident after her employees started texting her at night that they saw social media posts of someone crashing into her business.

Ortiz says Cradles & Crayons Kids Cafe opens everyday from 4p.m.-6p.m. and provides more than 180 free meals for children in the community who stay for after school programs or whose parents may not be home.

“Now we're going to have to be closed for at least a week to get back in place to start serving again. But that's going to put like a thousand meals this week that we are not going to be able to offer to our community, to any children that usually come by and picks up their meals," said Ortiz.

According to Ortiz, witnesses told her the individual responsible ran off after crashing into the parking lot.

While Ortiz does not expect to set up a GoFundMe, she says they are waiting to see if they will have to fix it themselves or if their insurance will cover this.

Police told us a call came in just before 1 a.m. regarding a motor vehicle collision.

As we learn more information on what exactly happened, we will keep you updated.