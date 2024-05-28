Skip to Content
El Paso

Non-profit raises awareness of difference between service dog, emotional support animal

Published 6:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun City Service dog wants to educate people on why it is important to not bring their pets to places where only service dogs are allowed.

Toni Robles, vice president of Sun City Service Dog, says to be a service dog requires a lot of continuous training. Robles suffers from a cardiac issue called inappropriate sinus tachycardia.

"I will randomly drop down to the 30s, or my heart rate will spike up to the highest was 222," Robles explained. "So he'll come over and tell me as soon as he either hears it or smells the hormone change, and tells me before I, in the passing out, hit my head."

Robles says if a dog is in a non pet friendly place, it can distract her dog from performing his duties.

Since 2023 is it a violation of Texas law to misrepresent a service animal, penalties include up to $1000 fine and 30 hours of community service.

For more information and tips visit Sun City Service Dog.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

