El Paso

Animal Services gives update on new department plans

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Animal Services Operation Manager Adan Parra gave a presentation to city council on June 10 on the development of the new El Paso Animal Services Department, located in the former Morehead Middle School.

Adan said they are pursuing this relocation as the current department, located in the old El Paso Times building, is lacking in infrastructure due to insufficient floor drains and water sources. The new facility is also set to have noise reduction for the animals, in contrast to the current warehouse.

Adan also showed how the organization plans to improve the Morehead Middle School building, including fixing previous acts of vandalism at the school.

Carter Diggs

